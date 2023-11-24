Clearmind Medicine Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 28th (NASDAQ:CMND)

Shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, November 28th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 28th.

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMND remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Clearmind Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clearmind Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMND. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine in the third quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

Featured Stories

