Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Shares Down 0.9%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
