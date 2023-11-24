Conflux Price Up 6.7% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $551.88 million and $33.62 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,794.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00187651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.82 or 0.00600155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00446167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00127842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,458,253,658 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,458,107,902.1307817 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15373014 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $20,073,163.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

