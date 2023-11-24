Cosmos 24-Hour Volume Tops $109.58 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.95 or 0.00023641 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $109.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00055671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 376,417,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

