Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51. 116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Crawford United Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $93.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crawford United Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.