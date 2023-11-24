Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Sells $6,970,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $6,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586,303 shares in the company, valued at $87,726,531.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $11,310,000.00.
CRCT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 523,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,170. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.39.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cricut by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cricut by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cricut by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
