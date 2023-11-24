Critical Comparison: Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) vs. Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and Genasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A Genasys -42.61% -16.93% -12.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectris and Genasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 2 0 0 2.00 Genasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genasys has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 218.93%. Given Genasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genasys is more favorable than Spectris.

61.3% of Spectris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Genasys shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Genasys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectris and Genasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris N/A N/A N/A $1.17 34.59 Genasys $54.03 million 1.12 -$16.21 million ($0.61) -2.66

Spectris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genasys. Genasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spectris beats Genasys on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. Spectris plc was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc. engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Software. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

