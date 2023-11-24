CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.26

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.22. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 98,346 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.
