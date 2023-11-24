DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.16

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,250 ($90.70) to GBX 6,520 ($81.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

