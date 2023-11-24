DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.16

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,250 ($90.70) to GBX 6,520 ($81.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DCC
DCC Price Performance
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.