Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $115.86 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $11.00 or 0.00029089 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $115.86 million and $1.39 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

