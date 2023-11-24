DeepOnion Price Up 26.3% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $13.22 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00135978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007956 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002692 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 105.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

