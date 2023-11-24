DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84.65 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $84.65 million and $48.74 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00188355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

