Dennis M. Lanfear Sells 223,100 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 1,063,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.87. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CHRS shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

