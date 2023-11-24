DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 1,176 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DexCom Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,176. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.64.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.