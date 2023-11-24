Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $3,828,720.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 153,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $91.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.
