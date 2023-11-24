Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $3,828,720.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 153,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $91.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

