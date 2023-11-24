Donald F. Coleman Sells 9,462 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $363,813.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 630,045 shares in the company, valued at $24,225,230.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.66. 132,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,775. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
