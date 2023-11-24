DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.07 and last traded at $93.58. Approximately 1,196,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,875,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $7,789,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,500 shares of company stock worth $65,979,891 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DoorDash by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 165.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.