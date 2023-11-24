Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $656.00

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 656 ($8.21) and traded as low as GBX 654 ($8.18). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 658 ($8.23), with a volume of 477,760 shares.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 655.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 652.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 16.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,636.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,800.00%.

About Edinburgh Investment

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.