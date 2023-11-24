Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $34.79 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $34.79 million and approximately $496,772.63 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005730 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,596,768 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

