Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a peer perform rating for the company.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Embecta will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Embecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 493.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Embecta by 728.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

