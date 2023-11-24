Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.39

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.39 and traded as high as C$39.19. Empire shares last traded at C$38.91, with a volume of 471,963 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMP.A. TD Securities upped their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares cut Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price target on Empire and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.38.

Empire Price Performance

Empire Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

