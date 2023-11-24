Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0625 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $104,381.21 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004342 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,371,853 coins and its circulating supply is 70,371,986 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

