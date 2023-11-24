Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Entergy by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 209,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,378. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

