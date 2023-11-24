Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) CEO Acquires $12,008.60 in Stock

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) CEO Brent T. Lucas purchased 12,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $12,008.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,206.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 17,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,342. Envoy Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical Corporation manufactures and markets an implantable hearing aid device. Its products include hearing aids; middle ear implants that include esteem hearing implants; bone conduction devices; and cochlear implants, such as acclaim cochlear implants. The company offers hearing prosthetics under the Esteem brand name.

