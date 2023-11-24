Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 24th (CBT, CGX, EVGN, FOOD, HUBB, NFG, QST, SAIC, SGC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 24th:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its target price cut by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$6.25 to C$6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.25. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) was given a C$1.10 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.00. Acumen Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

