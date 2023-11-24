ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $166.75 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,921.68 or 1.00176666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003940 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00878255 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $766.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.