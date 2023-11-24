Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.07 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $77.07 million and $338,979.42 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,739.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00187026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.01 or 0.00601527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00452551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00127754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,522,130 coins and its circulating supply is 71,521,998 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.