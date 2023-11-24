Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $340,542.33

Ergo (ERG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $76.99 million and approximately $340,542.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,778.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00189409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.00603202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.00452299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00128068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,528,433 coins and its circulating supply is 71,528,334 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

