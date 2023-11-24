Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 5,585 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $105.39. 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

