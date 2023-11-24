Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 5.8% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,319,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 428,745 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,352,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 583,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 261,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,351,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC remained flat at $89.59 on Friday. 73,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $90.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

