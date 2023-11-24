Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.4% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.84. 247,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,103. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

