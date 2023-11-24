Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 568 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 922,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 92,857 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,056,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 211,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

VZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,008,365. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.