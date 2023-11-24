EVR (LON:EVRH) Shares Up 1.1%

EVR Holdings PLC (LON:EVRH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 18,540,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 5,832,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

EVR Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £81.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.75.

EVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVR Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and curation of virtual reality content for distribution and consumption through its own platform in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.