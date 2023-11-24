Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 22,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 45,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Excelsior Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$44.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.73.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.66) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. operates as a copper production company in the United States. The company owns and operates the Gunnison copper project located in Cochise County, Arizona. It also owns the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Peabody Sill and Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona.

