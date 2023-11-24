Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Thomas F. Kelly Sells 3,235 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Fabrinet stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.21. 97,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,471. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $183.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.24.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
