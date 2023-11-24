Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Thomas F. Kelly Sells 3,235 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.21. 97,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,471. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $183.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.24.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

