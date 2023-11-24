First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.65

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 174627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FQVLF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

