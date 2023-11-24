First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 9 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 3,691.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $94,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

