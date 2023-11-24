First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. 9 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
