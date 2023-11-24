First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 22,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 228,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $674,420,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2,606.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 319,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 307,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $12,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3,289.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 193,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 219.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 181,839 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

