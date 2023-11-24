First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.06 and last traded at $103.97. Approximately 1,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.58.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $166.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.83.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0686 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

