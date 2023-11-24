Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.89.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

