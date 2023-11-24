FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Up 0.9%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54. 9,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 77,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $565.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

