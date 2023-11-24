FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Up 0.8%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.27 and last traded at $65.27. 2,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth $86,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

