Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $337.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,021,053. The firm has a market cap of $867.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.38 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

