Front Barnett Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $727.83. The stock had a trading volume of 167,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,917. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $653.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.21. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

