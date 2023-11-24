Front Barnett Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

