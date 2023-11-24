Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $9.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.21. 265,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

