Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 34,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.76. 418,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $293.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

