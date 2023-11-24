Front Barnett Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 160.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EL traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $123.09. The company had a trading volume of 613,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average is $164.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

