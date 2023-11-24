Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,423 shares of company stock worth $14,309,987 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

