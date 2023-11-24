Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 101,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 42,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Full Metal Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1,066.63.

Full Metal Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.